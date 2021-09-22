Director Dan Trachtenberg Offers A “Sneak Peek” Of His ‘Predator’ Film

In case you missed it, filming on the next installment of the Predator franchise wrapped last week.

While very little is known about the project still, director Dan Trachtenberg took to social media today to share a “sneak peak.”



So while not an official first look at the film, it is an awesome reminder that the series belongs to The Walt Disney Company. As for whether or not that’ll be a good or bad thing for the film remains to be seen.

Reportedly titled Skull, the next film is believed to take things back several centuries and revolve around a Comanche woman who goes against gender norms, as well as her tribe’s traditions, to become a warrior when her village becomes threatened by a mysterious and invisible force.

Currently, Amber Midthunder is the only known cast member. There are also rumblings that the film will be a Hulu exclusive. Once again, we won’t know for sure until the House of Mouse confirms.

Hopefully, we get more details soon.

Sources: Comingsoon.net, Discussing Film