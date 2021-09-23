Everything New Coming To Disney+ In October 2021

The leaves are starting to change color and the late night air has the slightest hint of chill, grocery stores are lining shelves of candy and Disney’s California Adventure has been taken over by Oogie Boogie and his friends. This means only one thing – it’s almost October!

With the change of weather comes a list of new content coming to Disney+. Here is a list of all of the movies, series, and specials coming to Disney+ throughout October 2021.

October 1st (Friday)

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Just Roll with It: You Decide Live!

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales (Premiere)

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

October 6th (Wednesday)

Among the Stars (Season 1 Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

Black Widow

The Chicken Squad (Episode: “The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No”)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Episode 111: “Night of the Pizza Moon / Who’s Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome”)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 105: “Dunk Cost”)

Drain the Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (Season 1)

Drain the Oceans (Season 4)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 1) (5 Episodes)

Impact with Gal Gadot (Season 1)

Muppet Babies (Season 3) (9 Episodes)

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 4) (5 Episodes)

Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Episode: “Rocket Rhino / Trick or Trace-E”)

Turner & Hooch (Episode 112: “Bite Club”) (Season Finale)

What If…? (Episode 109) (Season Finale)

Marvel’s Black Widow becomes available to stream without an extra fee this October

October 8th (Friday)

Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches

Muppets Haunted Mansion (Premiere)

Under Wraps (2021)

Muppets Haunted Mansions special coming to Disney Plus on October 8th

October 13th (Wednesday)

Apollo: Back to the Moon (Season 1)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Episode 112: “Delivery Duck / Dark in the Park / Choppin’ Dale”) (Season Finale)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 106: “Career Babes”)

Just Beyond (Season 1 Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (Episode: “The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz!”)

Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina (Season 1)

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Season 2)

The Wizard of Paws (Season 1)

Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (Season 1)

October 15th (Friday)

Lost Cities with Albert Lin: The Great Flood

Megacity of the Maya Warrior King

READ: Disney+ Unveils First Trailer for ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

October 20th (Wednesday)

Disney Insider (Episode 108: “Drawn to Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”)

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (Season 1) (4 Episodes)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 107: “Mom-Mentum”)

Marvel Studios: Assembled (Episode: “The Making of Black Widow“)

PJ Masks (Season 5) (6 Episodes)

The Wild Life of Dr. Ole (Season 1)

October 22nd (Friday)

Rookie of the Year

Thumbelina

October 27th (Wednesday)

Disney Insider (Episode 109: “Harmonies of Harmonious, Tiana’s Cuisine, Galaxy’s Edge Expands… Virtually”)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 108: “Talk-Story”)

Marvel Studios: Assembled (Episode: “The Making of What If…?”)

Port Protection Alaska (Season 4)

National Geographic’s ‘Impact’ with Gal Gadot premiers this October on Disney Plus

October 29th (Friday)

Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life

McFarland, USA