Tori Sampson to Write Chris Paul Biopic ’61’ For Disney+

Disney has tapped Tori Sampson (Solos) to write the Chris Paul biopic for Disney+, Deadline has learned. The film titled 61 is being developed by Disney Studios’ live-action unit. Chris Paul and his brother C.J. are producing.

At this time, a director or talent has yet to be hired. The project was revealed during Disney’s Investor Day Meeting last year apart of the Disney+ panel. 61 is based on the NBA superstar’s moving story of family, legacy, and destiny that helped make him who he is today.

Christopher Emmanuel Paul nicknamed “CP3”, is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Phoenix Suns of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Playing the point guard position, he has won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award, an NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award, two Olympic gold medals, and led the NBA in assists four times and steals a record six times. He has also been selected to eleven NBA All-Star teams, ten All-NBA teams, and nine NBA All-Defensive teams. He helped lead the Suns to the NBA finals last season, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Paul’s brother, C.J., played college basketball at Hampton University and University of South Carolina Upstate. In 2004, they played against each other when Wake Forest had a preseason exhibition with USC-Upstate. C.J. now works as Chris’s personal manager.

Disney+ is going all-in on various basketball projects. The streamer just wrapped production on the movie Greek Freak, centered on Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The streamer also wrapped on the new original series The Crossover. Also in the works is Chang Can Dunk, which started production last week and also in development is an untitled basketball movie with Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry (Grown-ish) writing and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry producing.