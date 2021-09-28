Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Guide: Restaurants & Dessert Parties

Space 220 Restaurant

“Dine among the stars at an all-new restaurant that’s out of this world!”

Location: World Discover at Epcot

Opening Date: Open Now, Reservations are Required

Description: Step inside Space 220—featuring a celestial panorama from a space station—for a delicious meal. To begin your journey, board a special space elevator that will ascend to the stars! Along the way, viewports will give you an aerial view of Epcot as you travel high above the planet. As you dine, peer out and enjoy amazing daytime and nighttime views of Earth from 220 miles up.

Dine on a menu featuring modern American cuisine, cocktails and a wide selection of craft beer. Enjoy crisp, fresh veggies served in our Space Greens or Blue Moon Cauliflower. Sink your teeth into delicious entrees like the Centauri Burger or the 8-oz. Filet Mignon. Plus, enjoy a sweet send-off when you order the Lemon Mousse or Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake for dessert.

Specialty beverages––like the Celestial Cosmopolitan or the Planetary Punch––are also available!

Steakhouse 71 Restaurant

“Gather everyone together for a delicious breakfast, lunch or dinner at this stylish, but casual, steakhouse.”

Location: Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Opening Date: Opens October 1st, 2021

Description: Feast on a delicious menu that offers a nod to Walt Disney himself! Choose from dishes inspired by some of Walt’s favorites, including The Steakhouse 71 Feast or Walt’s Prime Rib Hash for breakfast and French Onion Soup, Prime Rib, 6-oz Filet Mignon or Dry-aged Bone-In Pork Chop for lunch or dinner. Classic cocktails and a portfolio of Disney family wines are also available.

La Crêperie de Paris

“The table- and quick-service restaurant, where everything is made from scratch and to order, will serve savory galettes and sweet dessert crêpes, along with some of Brittany’s famous hard ciders”

Location: Epcot, France Pavilion

Opening Date: Opens October 1st, 2021

Description: Like all galettes and crêpes from Brittany, La Crêperie de Paris will serve them very thin. The galettes will be cooked at a high temperature, allowing the outside to become crispy and crunchy, surrounding an irresistible array of fillings. The gluten-friendly savory galettes will be made with buckwheat imported exclusively from France and will feature classic fillings with some unique twists. Perhaps the best-known combination – and perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner – is the Classique that includes ham, eggs, and Swiss cheese. Perfect for any vegetarian diner and inspired by the “Little Chef” himself, The Ratatouille is filled with tomato, zucchini, and eggplant.

California Grill Debuting 50th Anniversary Prix Fixe Dining Experience

“Savor the finest in Californian cooking, as you take in the sights of Seven Seas Lagoon and Magic Kingdom park.”

Location: California Grill, Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Opening Date: October 3rd, 2021

Description: As part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” California Grill will offer a limited-time three-course menu with dishes inspired by past favorites as well as new market-fresh creations.

Magic Kingdom 50th Fireworks Dessert Parties

Disney Enchantment Pre-Party

Location: Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant & Plaza Gardens, Magic Kingdom

Opening Date: October 3rd, 2021

Description:Sweeten your evening at Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant at Magic Kingdom Park with 50th anniversary-themed desserts prepared by our pastry chef, a variety of cheeses and beverages, with selections of beer and wine included. Then, before the show begins, Cast Members will escort you to a reserved standing viewing location in one of the plaza gardens with prime viewing of Disney Enchantment.

Disney Enchantment Treats & Seats

Location: Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant, Magic Kingdom

Opening Date: October 3rd, 2021

Description: After a day of Magic Kingdom Park fun, enjoy 50th anniversary-themed desserts prepared by our pastry chef, a variety of cheeses and beverages, with selections of beer and wine included. Experience the fireworks views from the comfort of dedicated reserved seating at Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant.

Disney Enchantment After-Party

Location: Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant & Plaza Gardens, Magic Kingdom

Opening Date: October 3rd, 2021

Description: Like the Disney Enchantment Pre-Party, this experience includes reserved standing viewing of Disney Enchantment in one of the plaza gardens. After taking in the sights and sounds of the spectacular, visit Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant for a spread of 50th anniversary-themed desserts prepared by our pastry chef, a variety of cheeses and beverages, with selections of beer and wine included.

Other Nighttime Spectacular Dining and Dessert Parties

Celebration at the Top: 50th Flavors and Fireworks

Location: Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Opening Date: October 2nd, 2021

Description: A sophisticated evening awaits at this event, where guests are welcomed to the private Sonoma and Napa Rooms at California Grill to sample a selection of specialty drinks, sushi and small plates that pay homage to the original menu from the resort’s opening in 1971. After an elevated cocktail hour, step outside to the observation deck on the 15th floor for a unique viewpoint of Disney Enchantment, complete with the synchronized music. The event continues back inside after the show with petit-fours, cordials and coffee.

Ferrytale Fireworks: A Sparkling Dessert Cruise

Location: Seven Seas Lagoon

Opening Date: Open Now

Description: Set sail from the Transportation and Ticket Center on one of the iconic ferryboats for a magical evening on the Seven Seas Lagoon. Once onboard, taste a variety of bite-size signature sweets including build-your-own mousse, key lime tarts, cupcakes and specialty beverages with and without alcohol. Kids can even participate in an ultraviolet scavenger hunt. During the cruise, guests can observe the Magic Kingdom Park fireworks accompanied by stunning water views.

Rose & Crown Fireworks Dining Package

Location: Rose & Crown, Epcot

Opening Date: October 1st, 2021

Description: Dine under the stars on the patio at Rose & Dining Room, which serves classic British fare, while you sit back and enjoy the wonder of Harmonious. This package features a prix-fixe menu including one appetizer, entrée, dessert platter and unlimited beverages.

Spice Road Table Dining Package

Location: Spice Road Table, Epcot

Opening Date: October 1st, 2021

