‘Aladdin’ Becomes the First Reopened Broadway Show to Cancel a Performance Due to COVID

Aladdin reopened on September 28th, 2021 after more than a year closed. Unfortunately, just one day later, Disney was forced to cancel the performance due to an unspecified number of cast and crew members testing positive for COVID-19.
All tickets for the September 29th performance will be refunded to the original point of purchase.
Disney said in a statement that they will continue to provide support to the affected Aladdin company members as they recover.
They will also specify whether future performances will need to be cancelled in a statement coming later today.