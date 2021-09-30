‘Aladdin’ Becomes the First Reopened Broadway Show to Cancel a Performance Due to COVID

Aladdin reopened on September 28th, 2021 after more than a year closed. Unfortunately, just one day later, Disney was forced to cancel the performance due to an unspecified number of cast and crew members testing positive for COVID-19.

Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher presents Aladdin, the new musical, music by Alan Menken, lyrrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto, Canada, starring: Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), James Monroe Iglehart (Genie), Courtney Reed (Jasmine), Brian Gonzales (Babkak), Brandon O’Neill (Kassim), Jonathan Schwartz (Omar), Clifton Davis (Sultan), Don Darryl Rivera (Iago), Merwin Foard (standby Jafar/Sultan), Michael James Scott (standby Genie/Babkak) and Jonathan Freeman (Jafar) directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw

All tickets for the September 29th performance will be refunded to the original point of purchase.

Disney said in a statement that they will continue to provide support to the affected Aladdin company members as they recover.

They will also specify whether future performances will need to be cancelled in a statement coming later today.