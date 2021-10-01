Disney+ Hosting Drive-In Screenings For Hallowstream

From October 7-13, 2021, Disney+ is kicking off the spooky season with its Hallowstream Drive-In screening series at West Los Angeles College in Culver City, California. Featuring nightly screenings of the service’s beloved classic and new Originals and spooky surprises around every corner, Disney+ Hallowstream Drive-In welcomes ghouls and goblins to enjoy the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more in a safe and entertaining experience. The week will kick off with the world premiere of Muppets Haunted Mansion before it starts streaming Friday, October 8 followed by six days of special screenings including an advanced screening of the new Disney+ Original series Just Beyond, debuting October 13 on the service.

The drive-in experience will be filled with Halloween classics including Hocus Pocus and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas while also brewing up some haunting new Disney+ Originals such as LEGO® Star Wars Terrifying Tales, in addition to Muppets Haunted Mansion, and Just Beyond. Fans can also enjoy more spooktacular screenings with The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror”marathon, Disney Channel classics including The Proud Family’s “A Hero For Halloween,” and the new Disney Channel Original Movie Under Wraps, as well as not to be missed Marvel favorites such as WandaVision’s “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!” and What If…? “Zombies.” Huluween will take over the Disney+ Hallowstream Drive-In with a late-night screening on Saturday, October 9. The Huluween 18+ screening will be announced on Monday, October 4. Each night of the drive-in will get started with a classic themed episode or short on the big screen.

Read: Thrilling Trailer For The Disney+ Series ‘Just Beyon’ Debuts

Capacity is extremely limited and reservations will be required to attend. Fans can register for complimentary tickets beginning Monday, October 4 at 10 a.m. PT, at www.disneyplus.com/drive-in. One registration is required for each vehicle, with a maximum of four guests per vehicle.

Disney+ Hallowstream Drive-In Event 2021 Schedule

Thursday, October 7 – Invite Only

7PM – Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+ Original World Premiere)

Friday, October 8 – Open to the public. Register beginning October 4

5PM – Halloweentown

8:30PM – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Saturday, October 9 – Open to the public. Register beginning October 4

2PM – Hocus Pocus

6PM – Trick or Treat Triple Feature including:

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Behind The Attraction “The Haunted Mansion”

The Muppet Show “Vincent Price”

10PM – Huluween Takeover Night – Register beginning October 5

Sunday, October 10 – Open to the public. Register beginning October 4

4PM – Under Wraps (2021)

8PM – Trick or Treat Triple Feature including:

LEGO® Star Wars Terrifying Tales

WandaVision – “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”

What If…? – “Zombies”

Monday, October 11 – Open to the public. Register beginning October 4

5PM – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:30PM – Frankenweenie

Tuesday, October 12 – Open to the public at limited capacity. Register beginning October 4

7PM – Just Beyond (Special Advanced Screening)

9:30PM – The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon

Wednesday, October 13 – Open to the public. Register beginning October 4

5PM – Disney Channel Throwback

The Proud Family

Twitches

9PM – Hocus Pocus

In compliance with State and County requirements, the Disney+ Hallowstream Drive-In Event will follow safety guidelines to protect all guests and staff:

Guests must remain in their vehicles for the duration of the program.

No sitting outside of the vehicle will be allowed.

Congregating of any type is prohibited.

Social distancing of at least 6 feet will be enforced at all times.

Face coverings must be worn when interacting with attendants, and when exiting vehicles to visit the restrooms.