Thrilling Trailer For The Disney+ Series ‘Just Beyon’ Debuts

Today, Disney+ released the thrilling new trailer for the upcoming series Just Beyond from the world of R.L. Stine. The eight-episode anthology series tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts, and parallel universes.

Read: Disney+ Unveils First Trailer For ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

The series stars Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel) Lexi Underwood (Sneakerella), Christine Ko (Tigertail), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out), Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Hill House), and Tim Heidecker (Us), Malcolm Barrett (Timeless), Sally Pressman (Good Girls), Cedric Joe (Space Jam: A New Legacy), Gabriel Bateman (Child’s Play ’19), Cyrus Arnold (Zoolander 2), Arjun Athalye (Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows), Jack Gore (Things Hears & Seen), Elisha Henig (Mythic Quest), Rachel Marsh (the upcoming iCarly revival), Jy Prishkulnik (Escala), Megan Scott (Little Fires Everywhere), Izabela Vidovic (Supergirl), and newcomer Logan Gray round out the cast.

Seth Grahame-Smith serves as writer and showrunner on Just Beyond. The series, based on the BOOM! Studios graphic novels by R.L. Stine, is executive produced by Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg, and Aaron Schmidt via KatzSmith Productions. David Walpert and Marc Webb also serve as executive producers alongside Ross Richie, Stephen Christy, and Mark Ambrose of BOOM!. Stine is attached as co-executive producer. Just Beyond is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

All episodes of Just Beyond will debut Wednesday, October 13 as a part of Hallowstream on Disney+.