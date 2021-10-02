Wild Rumors Surrounding Marvel Studios’ ‘Echo’ Series

Next month Marvel Studios will debut their newest series Hawkeye. The Disney+ will also see the debut of their newest character Echo, played by Alaqua Cox. Echo, will also get her own series, which starts filming next year. Today, rumors started swirling around on the series.

For those unfamiliar with Echo, in the comics Maya Lopez, aka Echo is a deaf Native American character who can exactly replicate the movements of another person in battle. She first appeared alongside Daredevil in a comic strip from 1999. Cox will be the first person to play the character in live-action. Her connection to Daredevil could play a role in her upcoming series.

According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, the series could serve as a soft reboot for the Netflix Daredevil series and it’s lineup characters. We know Charlie Cox will return as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and their are multiple rumors that Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin will return for Hawkeye alongside Echo. Here’s what Richtman is reporting:

There is a plan to give Daredevil his own project again down the line with Cox but for now the Echo show will serve as sort of Daredevil season 4 with most of the main cast of Daredevil returning. To be clear this is still very much Echo’s show. When I say it’s gonna feel like season 4 of Daredevil It’s because we’ll get to see all these characters from that show coming back and play big parts in it. BUT Echo is still the lead and it’s her show. Also another thing that is important to note is the characters will be somewhat soft rebooted into the MCU but will still have a history with one another. So they’ll look somewhat different with a bit of different backgrounds but still played by the same actors.

The Echo series will be written and executive produced by Etan and Emily Cohen for Disney+. Production is expected to begin in January, in the hopes of even having it drop in the second half of 2022.