Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Widow’ Available to All Disney+ Subscribers Starting October 6

Disney+ shared a new TV spot and poster this morning celebrating Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, which is available to all Disney+ subscribers beginning this Wednesday, October 6. The film was previously on the service via Premier Access for an additional fee of $29.99.

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina.

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, the film also stars O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, and Ever Anderson.