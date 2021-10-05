An Iconic ‘Kingdom Hearts’ Character Rounds Out The ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Roster

And the final fighter is…

After several years of ongoing updates and new in-game content, the smash-hit Nintendo Switch game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is adding one last character to its roster. And it couldn’t be a better one.

On October 18, Sora will join the fight. Masahiro Sakurai made the announcement early Tuesday morning in his final content presentation for the game.

The iconic Keyblade wielder arrives to the battlefield.



Sora from #KingdomHearts will be the final Super #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter! Look forward to the release of Sora in Challenger Pack 11 on 10/18. pic.twitter.com/zuhyPhydvv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 5, 2021

For those who don’t know Sora is the protagonist of Square Enix and The Walt Disney Company’s joint game Kingdom Hearts. The character is most known for the massive key-shaped weapon he wields, fittingly referred to as the Keyblade.

Will that be the only from the Kingdom Hearts universe to accompany him to the game though? Through the Pokemon Trainer player, numerous characters from that world have been introduced as auxiliary weapons. Might that mean we see Goofy or Donald or any other Disney characters appear to help Sora?

We’ll just have to see.

Source: Nintendo