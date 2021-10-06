Business Between Bobs: Former Disney CEO Shares Some Advice With Successor

Bob Iger may no longer be the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, but his impact and legacy are sure to be felt for years to come.

In his time at Disney, Iger oversaw the acquisition of several major media companies including Pixar, Marvel, and most recently Fox. While Chapek’s potential has been somewhat slowed by the ongoing pandemic, he’s work with Disney+ has yielded some promising results. Like Chapek, the platform is still in its infancy and only has room for growth.

In a recent article by The Hollywood Reporter highlighting Iger’s transition away from the company, it’s revealed that Iger had some interesting words for Chapek as he continues to shape the future of the House of Mouse.

At an annual company retreat (Iger’s last) his final bit professional advice to Chapek and company was a plea for them to follow their hearts and not the data, like so many other content providers. He said, “In a world and business that is awash with data, it is tempting to use data to answer all of our questions, including creative questions…I urge all of you not to do that.”

He also noted that following the data would have not given the company hits such as Black Panther, Coco, and most recently Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. That’s because data can’t quantify diversity.

While some close to Chapek, and even those who attended the meeting, have insisted that Chapek took the advice well, it’s still believed that Chapek wants to follow the philosophy that so many competitors value. There’s even an argument to be had that you almost have to follow the data now with a platform like Disney+ at the company’s disposal.

Regardless, Iger insists that the transition has gone smoothly and only wishes the best for his successor and the castle he’s called home for so long.

Source: THR