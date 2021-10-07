Agatha Harkness ‘WandaVision’ Spin-Off in The Works at Disney+

We may not be getting a second season of WandaVision, but we are getting something just as good. According to Variety, Kathryn Hahn will return as the villainous Agatha Harkness in a WandaVision spin-off at Disney+.

Per the trade, the series will be a dark comedy, though story details are being kept under wraps. WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer would serve as the writer and executive producer on the project. Should the spin-off go forward at the streamer, it would be the first project Schaeffer has set up with Marvel Studios since she signed an overall deal with them and 20th Television in May.

Elizabeth Olsen will return as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next March. The film will tie some of the events to WandaVision, so, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if we see or get some sort of tease to Agatha’s return in the highly-anticipated sequel. Hopefully, the series gets another catchy song.

It is also not surprising Marvel wants to explore Agatha Harkness a little more. The character is an integral part of the comics and could be used to help set up the Dark Avengers, something that has been long rumored for the MCU. The character has also gained more popularity at the Disneyland Resort, being a meet-and-greet character at this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash.

WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives, begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park. The series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is the head writer.

All 8 episodes of WandaVision are currently streaming on Disney+.