“The Night House” Coming to Disney+ UK/IRE in Time for Halloween

Disney has announced that Searchlight Studios’ The Night House will arrive on Disney+ UK & Ireland just in time for Halloween.

Directed by David Bruckner, The Night House follows Beth (Rebecca Hall) who is left alone in her lakeside home after the unexpected death of her husband. As she grieves his loss, Beth begins to suffer from disturbing visions of a presence in the house.

Starring Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Vindie Curtis-Hall and Evan Jonigkeit, The Night House will be available to stream from Wednesday 27th October.

The film will also arrive on Disney+ Spain on the same day.

