Bill Murray Rumored to Appear in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Is Bill Murray (Ghostbusters) set to join the MCU? According to a piece of casting information for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, that might be the case. Thanks to a new cast listing on Mandy.com, English actor John Townsend has been cast as a photo double for Bill Murray on a project called Dust Bunny.

For those who have been following us for a while, you will remember that Dust Bunny is in fact the working title for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Now, Townsend isn’t exactly a Bill Murray doppelganger but is about the right height, build, and hair color if he was being shot from behind or far enough away that facial details are not going to be close on camera.

Marvel Studios has yet to confirm any type of involvement for Murray. However, just to make things more interesting, director Peyton Reed tweeted that Bill Murray voiced The Human Torch in a 1975 radio series — as well as sharing a signed photo he got from Murray years later. Reed was a fan favorite to direct Fantastic Four before Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts signed on.

A Pre-SNL Bill Murray played The Human Torch in the Fantastic Four Radio Show back in 1975. I was a fan. Years later, at the GROUNDHOG DAY junket, he signed this for me.



Happy Groundhog Day! pic.twitter.com/m2sUrhTPzc — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) February 2, 2021

Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed is returning to helm the film. Details on the project are being kept under wraps, but franchise stars Paul Rudd (Scott Lang aka Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne aka Wasp), Michael Dough (Dr. Hank Pym), and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne) are all expected to return to the heist-adventure film series. Jonathan Majors will return as Kang the Conqueror, as will Corey Stoll as Darren Cross aka Yellowjacket. There have been previous rumors that the film could set up a Young Avenger film or series.

Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty) wrote the script. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.