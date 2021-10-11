‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Finds Its Adam Warlock

This just in!

According to Deadline, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally found its Adam Warlock in Will Poulter (The Maze Runner, Midsommar).

He’ll join the existing Guardians played by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn.

Warlock was previously teased at the end of Vol. 2 when Ayesha, played Elizabeth Debicki revealed she was in the midst of creating the “perfect” adversary for the Guardians.

Poulter’s casting is the first major announcement about the film since it was first announced at Disney Investor Day last year.

The timing of his casting also lines up with Chris Pratt’s previous declaration that production on the film would begin this Fall. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will blast off into theaters on May 5, 2023.

This is a breaking story and we will continue to provide updates as they become available.

SOURCE: Deadline