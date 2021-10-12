First Trailer For ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Released

The trailer for Disney+’s all-new adventure comedy Home Sweet Home Alone is here! The reimagining of the beloved holiday film franchise will unleash comedic mayhem this holiday season, so be sure to check out the trailer below.

A Disney+ Day premiere, Home Sweet Home Alone will debut November 12, 2021 exclusively on the streaming service. Disney+ Day is a global celebration that will come to life across The Walt Disney Company on Friday, November 12 with new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers and more.

Home Sweet Home Alone stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. The film is directed by Dan Mazer from a screenplay by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell, story by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell and John Hughes based on a screenplay by John Hughes. Hutch Parker, p.g.a. and Dan Wilson, p.g.a. produce, with Jeremiah Samuels serving as executive producer.

Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.