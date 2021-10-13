Disney+ Debuts Peter Jackson Directed Docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

Today, Disney+ released the trailer and poster for the upcoming three-part series The Beatles: Get Back. The Disney+ original docuseries, directed by Peter Jackson (Lord of the Rings), will be arriving on Disney+ just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Made entirely from never-before-seen, restored footage, it provides the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George, and Ringo ever filmed.

Be sure to check them both out, and don’t forget to watch The Beatles: Get Back when it rolls out over three days, November 25, 26, and 27, 2021, exclusively on Disney+.

Directed by three-time Oscar®-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), The Beatles: Get Back takes audiences back in time to the band’s January 1969 recording sessions, which became a pivotal moment in music history. The docuseries showcases The Beatles’ creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test. The docuseries is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to this Beatles treasure trove, all of which has now been brilliantly restored. What emerges is an unbelievably intimate portrait of The Beatles, showing how, with their backs against the wall, they could still rely on their friendship, good humor, and creative genius. While plans derail and relationships are put to the test, some of the world’s most iconic songs are composed and performed. The docuseries features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.

An exciting new collaboration between The Beatles and Jackson presented by The Walt Disney Studios in association with Apple Corps Ltd. and WingNut Films Productions Ltd., The Beatles: Get Back is directed by Peter Jackson, produced by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison, Peter Jackson, Clare Olssen (They Shall Not Grow Old) and Jonathan Clyde (Eight Days a Week), with Apple Corps’ Jeff Jones (Eight Days a Week) and Ken Kamins (The Hobbit trilogy) serving as executive producers. Jabez Olssen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) serves as the film’s editor, the music supervisor is Giles Martin (Rocketman), Michael Hedges (The Adventures of Tintin) and Brent Burge (The Hobbit trilogy) serve as the series re-recording mixers, and the music is mixed by Giles Martin and Sam Okell (Yesterday).