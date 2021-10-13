Macaulay Culkin Confirms He Will Not Appear in ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’

Yesterday, Disney+ released the first trailer for their Home Alone reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone. In the trailer, we get a confirmation that the new film exists in the same continuity as the original two Home Alone films, as Devin Ratray’s Buzz McCallister appears as a cop.

Sadly, Kevin McCallister himself, Macaulay Culkin will not be making a comeback to the franchise. Culkin took to Twitter to answer the many questions he’s been receiving since the trailer debuted. “Hey y’all. Just a heads up since I’ve been getting this question a lot today: I am NOT in the new Home Alone reboot. I wish all involved the best of luck though.”

Home Sweet Home Alone stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. The film is directed by Dan Mazer from a screenplay by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell, story by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell and John Hughes based on a screenplay by John Hughes. Hutch Parker, p.g.a. and Dan Wilson, p.g.a. produce, with Jeremiah Samuels serving as executive producer.

Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.

Home Sweet Home Alone debuts on Disney+ Day, November 12, 2021.