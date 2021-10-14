An Exclusive Sneak Peak Of Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Is Being Offered Next Friday For FREE

Very few things in life are free…

However, if you’re able to register for next weekend’s VIEW Conference you might be able to score a sneak peak at Disney’s next animated project Encanto for FREE.

According to Variety, the conference, which traditionally celebrates achievements in digital cinema, 3D animation, gaming, VFX, and other interactive mediums, is usually held annually and in-person in Italy. However, this year there is an option to stream the whole thing live for free. All you have to is register, and you can do so here.

The panel for Encanto will begin at 12PM PST.

Encanto will be one of several Disney projects on display there. There will also be appearances by individuals who worked on the VFX for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and The Mandalorian, respectively.

Co-director Byron Howard, production designer Ian Gooding, and assistant production designer Lorelay Bové will be the one offering a behind-the-scenes look at the film.

Howard co-directed the film with Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith. Featuring several new songs by the award-winning and multi-talented Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto follows the magic Madrigal family that lives in an equally enchanted Colombian village. While most members have special abilities, there’s one who doesn’t: Mirabel. When she finds out that her family is in danger of losing their powers, she must venture off on a special quest to save them and her hometown.

The VIEW Conference will be held from October 17-22, 2021.

Encanto will hit theaters exclusively on November 24, 2021.

SOURCE: Variety