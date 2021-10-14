Sony’s ‘Spider-Verse’ Sequel Title Revealed

Thanks to some great detective work by our friends over at The Cosmic Circus, the title to the highly anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse might have finally been accidentally revealed.

According to a LinkedIn listing posted by an VFX supervisor Simon Corbeaux, who previously worked on the previous film. Recently, he updated his profile to include that he was working on the new film, and rather than leave it as Untitled Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, he listed the film’s title as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

You can check out a photo (also courtesy of The Cosmic Circus) below.

Now, obviously this could be an error or even a misdirect, but considering that we haven’t had news about the project in a while even though it’s coming out next year and the fact that LinkedIn isn’t an employment platform that you usually don’t provide false information on, we’re willing to bet that this is indeed the film’s title.

Why is a Disney-centric news site reporting on a Sony Spider-Verse film though? Well, in case you haven’t seen the new Venom movie (SPOILER ALERT), the multiverse just cracked wide open. And it appears that Sony is just getting started.

Whatever it’s called, Sony’s next Spider-Verse film will swing into theaters in a little under a year on October 7, 2022.

SOURCE: The Cosmic Circus