‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Joins Letterboxd’s One Million Watched List

Marvel has struck gold on Letterboxd once again, but for the first time, it’s for a non-Disney project as Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has officially joined Letterboxd’s One Million Watched List.

For those who don’t know, Letterboxd is a social networking app for movie fans, and it allows members to log, review and discuss all things movies.

The Letterboxd One Million Watched Club is quite self-explanatory – it’s a list of films that one million members have watched.

On October 18th, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became the first animated film outside of Disney-Pixar, the 6th Marvel film and 21st movie to join the list overall.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released in December 2017, and despite its modest box office returns, it was critically acclaimed, named the best Spider-Man movie by many, and eventually went on to win the Best Animated Film hat-trick with an Academy Award, BAFTA and a Golden Globe!

The other Marvel films on the list are Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, The Avengers and Deadpool.

According to the official Letterboxd One Million Watched List, the next Disney movies to join will be:

Avengers: Endgame

Toy Story

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Ratatouille

Finding Nemo

