Follow Us

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Joins Letterboxd’s One Million Watched List

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Marvel has struck gold on Letterboxd once again, but for the first time, it’s for a non-Disney project as Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has officially joined Letterboxd’s One Million Watched List.

For those who don’t know, Letterboxd is a social networking app for movie fans, and it allows members to log, review and discuss all things movies.

The Letterboxd One Million Watched Club is quite self-explanatory – it’s a list of films that one million members have watched.

READ: Zombie Captain America Makes His Debut at Avengers Campus

On October 18th, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became the first animated film outside of Disney-Pixar, the 6th Marvel film and 21st movie to join the list overall.

READ: ‘The Last Duel’ Review: A Challenging Epic Fueled by Great Performances

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released in December 2017, and despite its modest box office returns, it was critically acclaimed, named the best Spider-Man movie by many, and eventually went on to win the Best Animated Film hat-trick with an Academy Award, BAFTA and a Golden Globe!

The other Marvel films on the list are Guardians of the GalaxyAvengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, The Avengers and Deadpool.

READ: 10 Disney+ Movies & Shows to Watch This Black History Month

According to the official Letterboxd One Million Watched List, the next Disney movies to join will be:

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Toy Story
  • Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  • Ratatouille
  • Finding Nemo

You can also follow members of The Disinsider team on Letterboxd below:

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on email
Email

Leave a Reply

READ NEXT

Obi-Wan, Ewan McGregor, Kumail Nanjiani
  • Disney+, Lucasfilm

When Kumail Met Obi-Wan….

  • Nanjiani and McGregor Inside the World of Star Wars Sometimes the most remarkable Star
  • 6:12 pm

Copyright © 2021 thedisinsider.com Powerd by Abacuschains.com

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube