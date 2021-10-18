Zombie Captain America Makes His Debut at Avengers Campus

One of the coolest episodes of Marvel Studios What If…? saw what would happen if the avengers were affected by a zombie outbreak. The highlight in the episode was a fight scene between Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier and his best friend Steve Rogers aka Captain America, only in this scenario Captain America was infected and a zombie.

The character was so popular the Disneyland Resort has brought Zombie Captain America to Avengers Campus to give guests a nice fright. The character made his debut this weekend during the Oogie Boogie Bash. Take a look at how the creepy avengers looks below:

There are rumors circulating that the other zombie avengers including Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Iron Man, and more could also make an appearance at some point during the Oogie Boogie Bash. All I know is Disney is continuing to find unique new ways to bring our favorite characters to life at the parks and that’s good news to me.

Read: Bill Murray Rumored to Appear in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If… ? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.

Returning from the big screen to voice their iconic characters are Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Jeffery Wright voicing the Watcher.

All episodes are available to stream on Disney+.