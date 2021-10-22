Disney To Produce Storm Reid Spec Script ‘Darby Harper Wants You To Know’

It’s been nearly 5 years since Storm Reid (punnily enough) stormed onto the acting scene. Now, she’s preparing to wear a different hat altogether as executive producer of the film Darby Harper Wants You to Know.

While Reid is also set to star in the film, the production company that she co-founded with Robyn Simpson, A Seed & Wings, was in charge of picking up the script and shopping it around before Disney ultimately picked it up. The film will be released under the House of Mouse’s 20th Century Studios banner.

Described as a cross between Mean Girls and The Sixth Sense, the film follows a teenager named Darby Harper who develops the ability to see ghosts after a near-death experience. For the most part, she enjoys the company of the dead, until “an unexpected occurrence” happens between Darby and a more popular girl at her school named Capri.

The spec script in which the film will be based off was written by Wenonah Wilms and Becca Greene. Silas Howard (Pose) will direct the film, and production is expected to begin in December.

