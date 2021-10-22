Mel Brooks Is Going Back In Time Again, At Hulu, With ‘History Of The World, Part II’

In case you were wondering if there would ever be a followup to Mel Brooks’ hilarious iconic History of the World, Part I, this week the world finally got its answer.

According to Variety, the Disney-owned streamer Hulu has ordered a sequel in the form of a variety series that will continue where the original film left off.

For those unfamiliar with the 1981 comedy, it hilariously parodies different historical events from Moses obtaining the 15- er, I mean – 10 Commandments to the French Revolution.

The series will consist of eight episodes; however, it isn’t clear which historical events they will explore.

While it doesn’t seem likely that Brooks will star in the series, he will serve as a writer, as well as an executive producer on the series alongside Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Wanda Sykes (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Ike Barinholtz (MAD TV), David Stassen (Blockers), and Kevin Salter.

Production is slated to begin in Spring of next year under Searchlight and 20th Television banners.

SOURCE: Variety