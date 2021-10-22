Tony Hale to Star in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Tony Hale is making quite a name for himself at Disney. After voicing the main character Forky in Toy Story 4 back in 2019, the actor has since starred in two Disney+ series, Forky Asks a Question and The Mysterious Benedict Society. Well, it looks like Hale found his next project at the streamer.

Hale has joined the growing cast of Hocus Pocus 2, which is currently filming La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island.

The sequel to the 1993 original Disney hit follows an aspiring witch named Becca. A teenager with few friends, Becca accidentally summons back the Sanderson Sisters on Halloween after finding a dark flame candle at the local magic shop- also the Sanderson Sisters’ former home. The character of Becca is joined by two of her classmates, Izzy and Cassie, an “oddball” and a popular girl who also happens to be Becca’s bully.

Hale will play the mayor of Salem Jefry Traske.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, respectively. Thanks to new set videos Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo will play the three leads Becca, Izzy, and Cassie. Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War) and Taylor Henderson (Earwig and the Witch) are also attached to star.

The script has been written by Jen D’Angelo of Workaholics fame and will be directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal), who took over directing duties from Adam Shankman, who is currently working on post-production for Disenchanted. Shankman is still aboard the project as a producer. It will debut exclusively on Disney+, likely in fall 2022.

Released in 1993 and directed by Kenny Ortega (The Descendants franchise), the original Hocus Pocus focuses on three witches that were accidentally resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts. Together with his sister, the teenage Max Dennison has to try to steal the witch’s book of spells and stop them from becoming immortal. The film also starred Omri Katz as Max, Thora Birch as Dani, Vanessa Shaw as Allison, Jason Marsden as the voice of Binx, and Doug Jones as Billy. You can stream the classic on Disney+.