Riordan Confirms James Bobin To Direct Percy Jackson Pilot

You heard it first on That Hashtag Show – James Bobin is set to direct Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson show.

But we’ve got a new update for PJO fans today: The director of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians pilot has been revealed!

A recent casting call identified James Bobin as the director of the show’s first episode.

Bobin’s previous directorial work includes the feature films The Muppets (2011) and Muppets Most Wanted; Alice Through the Looking Glass; and Dora and the Lost City of Gold. He also recently directed an episode of the Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society.

“The general casting call information for the talent agencies has already been shared on social media, however (Becky informs me) and includes some basic information which I can confirm: the plan is to film in Vancouver (again, assuming all goes as planned, which I think it will) and our pilot director will indeed be James Bobin, who is both a terrific person and an incredibly talented director who checks all the boxes we were hoping for in a partner.

“He recently directed the pilot for Mysterious Benedict Society, which I loved and found very true to the source material, and he has worked on everything from creating Borat and Ali G with Sacha Baron Cohen to Flight of the Conchords to Muppets to Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” added Riordan. “James knows the Percy books well.

“His kids are fans. His humor is wonderful. We are in good hands, demigods, and lucky to have him joining our team,” he explained.

Moreover, Riordan spoke of having four scripts in the can by January, when he expects a full green light.

However, as Rick wrote, “fingers crossed.”

