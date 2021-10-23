Two New Stills From ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Debut

We are just a little under two months away from Spider-Man: No Way Home. As fans eagerly wait for a new trailer, Empire Magazine has released two brand-new stills for the highly-anticipated mcu multiverse film.



Director Jon Watts half jokingly says this is “Spider-Man: Endgame”. Tom Holland didn’t think this ultimate crossover would work:

“When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, ‘Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off’,” says Holland, of the prospect of bringing in famous former foes. “‘But there’s just no way it’s going to work. You’re just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It’s just not going to happen.’ But it did happen. And it’s crazy.”

Marvel head honcho also chimed in saying they love the prospect of exploring new villains that haven’t yet been seen on the big screen. However, Alfred Molina was a different case to Feige:

“I remember having discussions with Amy Pascal years ago,” says Feige, looking back on the conversations that first brought the Sony-owned Spider-Man into Disney’s MCU. “‘Do we want to revisit villains we’ve seen before?’ No, let’s do Vulture, and Mysterio, and characters we haven’t brought to the screen before. But I remember thinking, ‘How would you even do Doc Ock again?’, because Alfred Molina is perfect casting. If you ever brought him back, it would have to be him somehow.”

Also set to star is Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, who will appear as a mentor to Peter, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, and Charlie Cox, who will reprise his role as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil. Sony is keeping the rest of the old Spidey characters returns under lock and key including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Wilam Dafoe, Thomas Hayden Church, and others.

The majority of the Far From Home cast is all set to return, which includes Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revelori, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, and J.B. Smoove. It is unknown if Michael Keaton’s Vulture, Michael Mando’s idle Mac Gargan (a.k.a Scorpion), and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio will all return, but it looks like they are setting up Sinister Six, so our guess is they’re back. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts returns to helm the third film, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing.

The third entry in the Holland-led Spider-Man franchise is expected to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.