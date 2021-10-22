Sony Sets Dates For Two New Marvel Projects

Whether we want it or not, Sony is slowly positioning its Spider-Verse to be one and the same with Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. The recently released Venom sequel, Let There Be Carnage was the first step in assuring that.

Sony took some additional steps today when it announced two more Marvel movies to its calendar. The Hollywood Reporter’s Aaron Couch was the first to report this.

While it’s unclear what both movies will be, they are currently slated for June 23, 2023 and October 6, 2023 respectively. With the previously announced Kraven the Hunter solo film hitting theaters in January of that year, 2023 is sure to be integral in continuing to build its catalogue of Spider-Man-centric characters.

Aside from Kraven and the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, the only other Sony Marvel film on the studio’s calendar is Morbius. That will come out on January 28, 2022.

For a while, it appeared as if Olivia Wilde would helm a Spider-Woman film for Sony, though it’s unclear now because the actor-turned-director hasn’t mentioned the project in months and she’s already lined up some other projects after her upcoming sophomore film Don’t Worry Darling.

There were also recent rumblings of Sony wanting to do a Sinister Six movie featuring Venom, so it’s also possible that one of the dates could be intended for that film. Considering that Spider-Man: No Way Home will use the multiverse as a shortcut to the Sinister Six, it’s especially plausible as it’s unclear if Sony will want to continue to reuse the same characters, or add some new ones to the mix.

It’s also important to note that all the current Spider-Man movies have been released two years apart from each other, and another sequel in 2023 could fit that trend. However, that would mean production would have to start early next year Realistically it might be too tight of a turnaround for him and everyone else involved.

