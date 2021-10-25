‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Reshoots on The Way

Some legit leaks have surfaced on social media over the last couple of months for Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On Monday, Benedict Cumberbatch sat down with the Today Show and revealed that the highly-anticipated sequel will be going in front of the camera for some reshoots.

“Very excited. Sam Raimi’s at the helm, so expect extraordinary things, and yeah, we’re in the middle of making it even better. We’ve got some reshoots coming up in November and December, and then it comes out in May, and I guess you’ll have to wait until then.”

It should be noted that all Marvel projects go through some form of reshoots at various lengths of time. While it is unconfirmed what the reshoots entail, my guess would be to make some changes to the cameos that are expected to appear in the film. Recent leaks and rumors have revealed that Patrick Stewarts Professor X would return in a battle with Scarlet Witch. Also, multiple characters from What If…? including Captain Carter and Ultron bots are expected to appear. Maybe, the studio is switching up the cameos or some major scenes altogether. Only time will tell. We also shared what we have heard from the project in our “Rumor of the Week” segment on The DisInsider Show, which you can watch below.

Read: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie, and Brie Larson Returning For ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ on The Disney Wish

Set to continue the story arc that began in WandaVision (and that will continue in Spider-Man: No Way Home), the highly anticipated Doctor Strange sequel will follow the titular sorcerer supreme as he attempts to bring order to the multiverse once and for all. Directed by veteran genre director Sam Raimi, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Elizabeth Olsen will all reprise their previous roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As confirmed by Kevin Feige during Disney Investor Day this past December, Xochitl Gomez will make her MCU as America Chavez in the film too.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.