Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie, and Brie Larson Returning For ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ on The Disney Wish

A few months ago, Disney Cruise Line shared new details about the epic Avengers: Quantum Encounter show we’re developing for Worlds of Marvel, the fleet’s most ambitious dining experience ever, premiering aboard the Disney Wish next summer. Well, some big players in the MCU are returning for the spectacle on the seven seas.

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Kerry Condon will also reprise her role as the voice of F.R.I.D.A.Y., and actor Ross Marquand will lend his villainous vocal skills to Ultron.

Avengers: Quantum Encounter will follow Ant-Man and The Wasp as they embark on their first public speaking engagement on behalf of the Avengers. They are hosting a special presentation of the most powerful Super Hero technologies, such as Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s arc reactor, and Ant-Man’s Pym Particles, giving the audience an up-close look at holographic models, field reports and iconic scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe displayed on the screens surrounding the room.

The highlight of this special event is a hands-on demonstration of the latest and greatest Pym Tech, the Quantum Core, which uses cutting-edge (and highly unstable) technology to shrink and grow targets at the push of a button. A few “misfires” will result in hilarious Ant-Man-style hijinks, but the real trouble begins when an unexpected villain shows up with a fearsome army in tow, eager to get their hands on this powerful quantum technology.

Ant-Man and The Wasp will need all the help they can get to save the day, calling on Captain America, Captain Marvel and the brave diners of the Disney Wish for back-up.

Every table at Worlds of Marvel will feature its own Quantum Core, “a brand-new device that can cause objects to shrink and grow remotely.” During dinner, you will assist Ant-Man and The Wasp as they attempt some small-scale trials. When enough of the Quantum Cores are activated at the same time, the entire venue will become supercharged as energy pulses through the power channels in the walls and ceiling.