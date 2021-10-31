RUMOR: Jim Carrey Tapped To Play M.O.D.O.K in MCU

You read right.

The MCU might not only be gaining an extremely iconic actor, but a fantastic, new longterm villain as well.

According to a new post added to the Marvel Studios Spoiler subreddit celebrating Halloween, it was revealed that Jim Carrey could potentially already be cast in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe as M.O.D.O.K.

Yes, that is a lot of news to take in and because it’s unsubstantiated there is a chance it may not even be true – there are, after all, several other details about upcoming projects listed there that could be bogus. That’s why we urge you to take this news with a grain of salt.

Conversely, considering that there are also some things on the post that have since been confirmed by major trades and Marvel Studios, there is an equal chance that the “news” could very real.

Regardless, the post goes on to say that we Carrey’s character could debut as early as She-Hulk. That’s next year. However, it’s unclear if Carrey would be introduced as the final version of the villain or George Tarleton, the AIM scientist who eventually mutates into M.O.D.O.K.

As mentioned before, it’s hinted that the character would have an arc that would span a multitude of Disney+ series and theatrical Marvel movies. With M.O.D.O.K traditionally being an antagonist Captain America, it’s possible that his arc could culminate in the forthcoming Captain America 4.

The post also harkens back to previous rumors where it was believed M.O.D.O.K would play some sort of role in the next Ant-Man film. It’s unclear though if the character leapt off the pages from earlier drafts of the script.

Obviously, this isn’t Carrey’s first foray into the superhero genre. He previously played The Riddler in Batman Forever. While he probably launched that character into notoriety, it’ll be interesting to see what he does with an already pretty popular villain.

Between being the main baddie in Square Enix’s Avengers game and getting his own animated series on Hulu, the character who has gone and taken on a life of his own in recent years.

Are you excited to see Jim Carrey potentially join the MCU? Sound off below!

SOURCE: Reddit