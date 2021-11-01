‘Host’ Director Helming Adaptation Of Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’ For Hulu

We haven’t heard much about the planned adaptation of Stephen King’s The Boogeyman in about two years.

Now, according to Deadline, it seems as if the project is finally kicking into high gear with Rob Savage, the director of Shudder’s Host (a.k.a what was arguably one of the best horror films of 2020), having been tapped to direct the film.

The official logline is as follows: Still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, a teenage girl and her little brother find themselves plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it’s too late.

The original short story follows one man’s visit to a psychiatrist, as he details how his children were killed by a mysterious and violent presence he refers to as The Boogeyman.

Shortly after the success of Host, Savage struck a multi-picture deal with Blumhouse and is currently in the midst of promoting the first product of that deal titled Dashcam.

Akela Cooper (Malignant) and Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) helped pen the film’s first few drafts, wile Mark Heyman is finalizing the script in time for an early 2022 shoot.

Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps will produce the film, alongside 20th Century Studios, specifically for Hulu.

