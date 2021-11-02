Disney Branded Television Developing Movies Based on The ‘Kingston’ Book Series

The critically acclaimed book series Kingston and the Magician’s Lost & Found, and its sequel Kingston and the Echoes of Magic, are being developed for movies by Disney Branded Television, who recently optioned the rights for television.

An original movie based on the first book is currently in development with Jane Startz (Disney’s Sneakerella, The School for Good and Evil) executive producing. The book’s authors, Craig S. Phillips, Harold Hayes Jr., and Theo Gangi, will serve as co-executive producers.

The synopsis for Kingston and the Magician’s Lost & Found is as follows, With his cousin Veronica and childhood friend Too Tall Eddie, Kingston works to solve the clues, but one wrong move and his father might not be the only one who goes missing. Magic has all but disappeared in Brooklyn, but one tenacious young magician is determined to bring it back in this exciting middle-grade mystery.

“We are thrilled to partner with Craig, Harold, and Theo and bring their heartfelt story of wonder and mystery to our audience,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “Set against the backdrop of true magical history, this is an inspiring adventure of extraordinary moments happening in everyday situations.”

The book series was published this year (Kingston and the Magician’s Lost & Found in February 2021 and Kingston and the Echoes of Magic in October 2021) by Penguin Random House and has garnered much critical acclaim. The series received a starred review from Publishers Weekly, which called it “A fast-paced, magical read set in an accessible, vibrant world where Black magicians and a mainly Black cast take center stage.”

“‘Kingston’ is an adventure that is epic and intimate, set in a world that is both mysterious and familiar — with a story and characters our audience can relate to and be awed by,” said Lauren Kisilevsky, senior vice president, Original Movies, Disney Branded Television. “The adventure, emotion and authenticity in these books align with our mission to tell stories that not only engage and entertain but remind us that there is magic all around us, even in the most unexpected places.”

Deadline was the first to report on this news.