‘The Simpsons in Plusaversary’ Coming to Disney+ on November 12

The Disney+ Day celebration is headed to Springfield in The Simpsons in Plusaversary! In the new short, The Simpsons host a Disney+ Day party, and everyone is on the list… except Homer. With friends from across the service and music fit for a Disney princess, Plusaversary is Springfield’s event of the year. A Disney+ Day premiere, The Simpsons in Plusaversary will debut Friday, November 12 exclusively on the streaming service. The global celebration of Disney+ Day will come to life in 10 days with new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers, and more across The Walt Disney Company on Friday, November 12.

Read: New Disney+ Day Promo Offers A Look At Things Past And Content Still To Come

Image: Disney+

The Simpsons in Plusaversary is the third in a series of Disney+ shorts from “The Simpsons” that highlight the service’s marquee brands and titles. The previously released Star Wars and Marvel-themed shorts Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap and The Good, The Bart, and The Loki are currently available on Disney+. All of these and more can be found in The Simpsons collection on the streaming service: https://www.disneyplus.com/franchise/the-simpsons