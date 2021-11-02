EXCLUSIVE: Interview With ‘Animaniacs’ Stars Pinky And The Brain

The Animaniacs reboot on Hulu returns for its “second” season this Friday.

Ahead of its release, The DisInsider’s own Dempsey Pillot was able to sit down and speak with two of the show’s stars Rob Paulsen and Maurice LaMarche, also known as Pinky and the Brain!

Together, the three discussed the legacy of both the show and the actors so far, and ideas they’d like to see explored in future episodes. HINT: We may or may not see the Kardashians on the show in the near future!

You can view out the full interview on YouTube now!

Be sure to subscribe to The DisInsider’s YouTube channel as well for more awesome interviews and excellent new content in the future!

Stay tuned for another great Animaniacs interview later this week!