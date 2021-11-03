Hulu to Release Broken Lizard’s ‘Quasi’ a Satirical Take on The ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’

In what may come as shock to some, Hulu will release Quasi, a satirical take on The Hunchback of Notre Dame story. In what may come as shock to some, Hulu will release Quasi, a satirical take on The Hunchback of Notre Dame story. The film, which is being developed by Broken Lizard, the team behind the Super Troopers movies, has already begun production. Disney will release the film on Star+ in Latin America, and on Disney+ in all other territories. Star+ in Latin America, and on Disney+ in all other international territories.

Read: ‘Host’ Director Helming Adaptation Of Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’ For Hulu

According to Deadline, the film follows a hapless hunchback who only yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the King of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other.

Broken Lizard’s Kevin Heffernan (Super Troopers) is set to direct with the rest of the Broken Lizard members Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske writing the script, exec producing, and starring. Richard Perellois producing the film which also stars Adrianne Palicki.

Hulu is all in on adult raunchy comedies, this summer, the streamer released Vacation Friends starring John Cena and Lil Rey Howrey, the film received critical and audience praise on the streamer, and a sequel titled Honeymoon Friends is already in the works. The Disney-owned streamer is also in development on a sequel to the Mel Brooks comedy History Of The World, Part I.