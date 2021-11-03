New Latinx Animated Comedy Titled ‘Primos’ Green-Lit At Disney

According to Deadline, Disney has ordered a brand new, original animated comedy series from Natasha Kline titled Primos.

The series will reportedly be based on Kline’s very own childhood experience with her multicultural Mexican-American family.

It’ll follow a 10-year-old girl by the name of Tater, whose 12 “primos” (Spanish for cousins) move in one summer. Together, they all get into wild adventures, while helping Tater realize her dreams.

Kline, who’s most known for her work on South Park and Big City Greens, will executive produce the series that sounds like a cross between Phineas and Ferb and The Loud House. Each of the 22-minute episodes will consist of two 11-minute shorts.

“Primos is set in childhood summers spent with my cousins under one roof, and the comedy that’s borne from that wonderfully hectic setting,” Kline said in a press release Wednesday. “As a kid, I didn’t see myself or my culture represented onscreen, so I’m excited to share my family dynamic through these new Disney characters and stories.”

While Disney Television is behind the series and Disney Television Animation will also help produce the series, it’s unclear whether it’ll air on The Disney Channel, Disney+, or another one of the company’s networks.

SOURCE: Deadline