Kim Cattrall to Narrate Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Father’

Golden Globe winner Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City) is set to take on the Bob Saget role in the How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your Father.

According to Deadline, Cattrall will play the future version of Hilary Duff’s character Sophie, who is telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor (and Saget’s) Ted Mosby did in the original series.

The story starts in 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Raisa will play Valentina, Sophie’s (Duff) roommate. She’s an aspiring stylist and Sophie’s great friend. She’s impulsive and adventurous and Sophie relies on Valentina’s ability to cheer her up when she gets down. Valentina has just come back from London Fashion Week with the gorgeous, British Charlie. Ainsley plays Charlie, an aspiring model who fell in love with Sophie’s roommate Valentina (Raisa) (an aspiring stylist) at London Fashion Week and followed her to New York. The son of conservative aristocrats, Charlie’s a great guy but he’s been living in a rich person’s bubble his whole life. Tran is Ellen, Jesse’s adopted sister, who just moved to New York from a small farming town after separating from her wife. Ellen’s more comfortable on an organic lettuce field than in a Brooklyn dive bar. Sharma portrays Sid, Jesse’s best friend and roommate. He’s a new bar owner and plays the optimist to Jesse’s cynicism.

The show is created by This Is Us producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Pam Fryman, Carter Bays, and Craig Thomas, creators of the original show, will also executive produce. Duff also produces the series, which will use a multi- and single-camera approach similar to its predecessor.