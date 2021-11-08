A New Mandalorian Appears On Set of ‘The Mandalorian’ Season Three

Production is moving forward on the highly-anticipated third season of The Mandalorian. While we know that Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin will appear once again, Lucasfilm has been keeping the rest of the details on the series under wraps. However, thanks to Bespin Bulletin, we now know a new Mandalorian will be making an appearance.





Images: Bespin Bulletin

It is unknown who this secret Mandalorian is or who is playing him at this time. The site revealed they were just a bit too far away to get those kinds of details. From what they could see, the character was wearing green and brown armor. It does look like the character is on some ice props, so a visit to a new snow/ice planet is likely. Maybe a return to Hoth? who knows.

You can also check out the set video from Bespin Bulletin below:

Details on the third season are being kept under wraps. However, we do know production is moving forward on the series without star Pedro Pascal as he is currently shooting the HBO Max series The Last of Us, based on the popular video game franchise. Pascal is expected to do voice work for the character once The Last of Us concludes production. We should expect an update on November 12 during Disney+ Day, as the streamer will preview their upcoming content.

In the meantime, The Mandalorian spin-off The Book of Boba Fett will debut this December. The series will see the return of Temuera Morrison as the titular bounty hunter, along with Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Robert Rodriguez, who directed Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, a thrilling installment that reintroduced Boba Fett to the Star Wars galaxy, will also produce alongside Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

