‘Rogue Squadron’ Delayed Indefinitely

It’s been nearly two years since the last Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker came out. While fans were only going to have to wait another two years before the next theatrical project set in a galaxy far, far away, it looks like the wait just got a lot longer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pet project of Patty Jenkins has been delayed indefinitely…or at least until she’s free to tackle it again.

The site says that in order to hit the planned release date of December 2023, pre-production would need to begin later this year and filming would need to take place throughout 2022. Unfortunately, with Jenkins’ current schedule, there isn’t enough time to fit either of those things in.

Rather than replace her though, Jenkins will remain onboard and the hope is for her to see it through once she’s finished working on her other commitments.

Currently, it’s unclear what those other commitments are, although it’s widely known that she’s alread attached to a third Wonder Woman film at Warner Bros. and a Cleopatra remake at Paramount. Sources close to the matter told THR that WW3 was supposed to be Jenkins’ project post Rogue Squadron. It’s unclear if that’s still the case or if the project has been fast-tracked at WB forcing her to begin production sooner.

As of right now, it’s unclear when the next Star Wars film will come out, or if it’ll be out before Rogue Squadron; however, there was a rumor we heard last week about this film being delayed and another possible Knights of the Old Republic one taking its place. While now half-confirmed, we’ll just have to see what happens.

With so much other Star Wars content coming to Disney+ in the meantime, fans will still be fed for quite some time.

SOURCE: THR

Related