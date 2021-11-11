A New Sizzle Reel Offers A First Look At Lucasfilm’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

With less than 24 hours before an official trailer drop, fans finally have their first look at Lucasfilm’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+.

In the trailer, we finally get somewhat of a first look at the “rematch of the century” between Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader.

Set to take place decades between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, other plot details are currently being kept close to the vest.

Deborah Chow, who helmed several episodes of the first season of The Mandalorian will both produce and direct the entire series which is reported to consist of 6 hour-long episodes. The series is currently one of several Star Wars series in development for Disney+, alongside Andor and The Book of Boba Fett.

In addition to reprising his role as the titular Jedi for the series, Hayden Christensen will return to play Darth Vader too. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will also appear in the original roles from the franchise.

The remaining cast consists of Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (Fast and Furious franchise), Simone Kessell (Terra Nova), Benny Safdie (Pieces of a Woman), and Maya Erskine (Pen15).

