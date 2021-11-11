First Reactions For ‘Hawkeye’ Hit The Web

We’re now officially less than two weeks away from Marvel’s next expansion on Disney+, Hawkeye.

Today the social media embargo was lifted, allowing critics to share some of their thoughts about the series.

You can check out a compilation of tweets from our fellow industry colleagues down below:

Absolutely loved the first two episodes of #Hawkeye, with its street-level view of the MCU and the fallout from ‘Endgame.’ Goofy and sincere, action packed and admirably ambling, it’s the best kick-off to an MCU series yet. I can’t wait to see where this Shane Black-y series goes pic.twitter.com/Ke97pdYVSm — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 11, 2021

Very into #Hawkeye after 2 episodes. (Ep. 1 is especially good!) It's got a great mix of playfulness & sense of danger/real stakes to it. Can't imagine better casting for Kate than Hailee Steinfeld. Her timing/tone is spot on & I'm loving her chemistry with Jeremy Renner so far. pic.twitter.com/htAa94MTf1 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 11, 2021

Disney and Marvel have a real hit on their hands with @hawkeyeofficial. Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner have unbelievable chemistry together. This is easily the most light-hearted and funny of the Disney+ Marvel shows. #Hawkeye #MarvelStudios #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/tZzaym0CD8 — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBolding) November 11, 2021

I really enjoyed the first two episodes of #Hawkeye.



It's light and breezy in a very Shane Black way but the depths to which it simultaneously explores Clint's trauma and Kate's privilege really surprised me. Not 100% sold on the story yet but the characters are excellent. pic.twitter.com/wR6kg2Gou4 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 11, 2021

The #MCU steps back from the big scale and #Hawkeye brings us a street level story full of heart.



Hailee Steinfeld is an instant MCU favorite and Jeremy Renner plays the perfect veteran superhero.



Prepare to fall in love with both Hawkeyes.



This is THAT comic brought to life. pic.twitter.com/rrQwFn4Wnl — Matt Roembke – TheDirect.com (@mattroembke) November 11, 2021

Maybe it’s because I’m not in the Christmas spirit yet, but the early episodes of #Hawkeye don’t really do it for me.



It feels cobbled together and undercooked, as if Marvel said to themselves, “Well, the audience has enjoyed XYZ before, so let’s give that to them again!” 🏹 pic.twitter.com/l8C6i38Ymg — Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) November 11, 2021

First 2 episodes of #Hawkeye are a great introduction and somewhat refreshing. Was really enjoyable to see a small scale MCU story that reminded me of the good Marvel Netflix stuff



Hailee Steinfeld shines as Kate Bishop & immediately makes the role her own. Excited for the rest! pic.twitter.com/vORI9q9e8m — Jacob (@JacobDFilm) November 11, 2021

Hawkeye is good, Christmasy fun. It does feel the least ambitious of the MCU series thus far (obviously that could change after 2 episodes). Reminds me a bit of the Netflix series. Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop is a treat and I can’t wait until she meets Pugh’s Yelena. #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/NcroguuQgK — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) November 11, 2021

The opening scene is the perfect way to kick off the series. I have only seen two episodes so far…but Hawkeye is probably going to be my favorite Marvel show. I can't get over how incredible it is. @JeremyRenner & @HaileeSteinfeld have the best on screen chemistry. #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/O1vhxPWKeK — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) November 11, 2021

If any of these glowing reactions are any indication of how great the show truly is, then fans are in a for a real treat.

Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye follows former Avenger Clint Barton as he encounters a 22-year-old archer named Kate Bishop with dreams of becoming a hero herself. When a threat from Barton’s past resurfaces, he reluctantly takes the young archer under his wing and the two are forced to work together to save the city.

The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.

