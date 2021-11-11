First Reactions For ‘Hawkeye’ Hit The Web

We’re now officially less than two weeks away from Marvel’s next expansion on Disney+, Hawkeye.
Today the social media embargo was lifted, allowing critics to share some of their thoughts about the series.
You can check out a compilation of tweets from our fellow industry colleagues down below:
If any of these glowing reactions are any indication of how great the show truly is, then fans are in a for a real treat.
Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye follows former Avenger Clint Barton as he encounters a 22-year-old archer named Kate Bishop with dreams of becoming a hero herself. When a threat from Barton’s past resurfaces, he reluctantly takes the young archer under his wing and the two are forced to work together to save the city.
The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.
Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.
