Keke Palmer Joining Disney+ Movie ‘Sister Act 3’?

Keke Palmer stopped by The View on Wednesday to discuss her new book series Southern Belle Insults on Amazon Prime. Though, Palmer quickly shifted the conversation to host Whoopi Goldberg and let her know that she wants to work with her on an upcoming project.

The project discussed is the upcoming Disney+ movie Sister Act 3. Palmer was quick to ask Goldberg about the project, “Now Whoopi, I gotta shoot my shot, like I did with Issa [Rae for a role in Insecure] a little bit ago. I heard that Tyler Perry is doing ‘Sister Act 3’ and I just want you to know I’m available for the job. Any job. I mean, you ain’t got to say nothing now, you know, I’ll send you an email or something. Just let know if you need me.”

Well, it looks Keke Palmer didn’t need to ask at all and it was probably unnecessary altogether. Whoopi did in fact have something to say in the moment, and it left Palmer excited but speechless, “I already brought it up,” Whoopi replied with a smile. This is no confirmation but it’s a good sign that it is going to happen.

KIKI WITH KEKE! 💕 From the new man in her life to her character in her new book series, #SouthernBelleInsults, we catch up with the fabulous @KekePalmer! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/WoL2qcosEn — The View (@TheView) November 10, 2021

Whoopi Goldberg is already signed on to return. The third movie in the Sister Act series comes nearly 30 years after Goldberg first starred as Deloris or as we come to know her, Sister Mary Clarence, the lounge singer turned singing nun.

Tim Federle (Ferdinand, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) will direct the project with Madhuri Shekar (The Nevers) writing the script. Goldberg will produce alongside Tyler Perry, Tom Leonardis.

