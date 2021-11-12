20th Century’s ‘Rosaline’ Now Planned As A Hulu Release, Set To Stream Next Year

Here at The Disinsider, we’ve been following the contemporary take of Romeo & Juliet, aptly titled Rosaline, for a while. While most of the announcements we’ve made regarding the film have about the cast, today it was announced that the film will be released in February of next year exclusively on Hulu.

Rosaline, starring @KaitlynDever, is a fresh comedic twist on Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet” told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline…who just happens to be Romeo’s ex-girlfriend. 😬 The original film directed by @Karen__Maine premieres on @Hulu in 2022. pic.twitter.com/xvBq6wrA3A — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) November 12, 2021

Based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle and follows “the most famous love story ever told”(Romeo & Juliet) through the eyes of Juliet’s cousin – and Romeo’s ex – named Rosaline. In the film, after originally trying to devise a plan to win her old boyfriend back, she eventually winds up on a path of self-discovery and tries to do everything she can to keep the star-crossed lovers from breaking up.

Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart, the upcoming adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen) will play the titular character, while Kyle Allen (Spielberg’s upcoming West Side Story remake) will play Romeo and Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) will play Juliet.

Sean Teale and Bradley Whitford round out the cast.

Karen Maine (Yes, God, Yes) will helm the film, while Academy Award nominees Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber (The Disaster Artist) are adapting the script. Shawn Levy (Free Guy), Dan Cohen (Stranger Things), and 21 Laps will co-produce the film alongside 20th Century.

Be sure to follow us for more updates on this film, as well as other Disney exclusives at twitter.com/thedisinsider.

Related