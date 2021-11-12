Disney Announces ‘Agatha: House of Harkness’ Series for Disney+

Jordan Simmons November 12, 2021 1 min read

It’s been Agatha All Along!

– WandaVision (2021)

Agatha hasn’t finished casting her tricks just yet – oh, no, because Kathryn Hahn will soon be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in her series!

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision (2020)

A series centred on Agatha came to light in October, but now Disney has officially revealed that the famous witch, who made her live-action debut in 2021’s WandaVision, will star in Agatha: House of Harkness.

No plots, number of episodes, or release dates were announced but keep your eyes on The Disinsider for more news!

