Disney Announces ‘Agatha: House of Harkness’ Series for Disney+

It’s been Agatha All Along!– WandaVision (2021)
Agatha hasn’t finished casting her tricks just yet – oh, no, because Kathryn Hahn will soon be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in her series!
A series centred on Agatha came to light in October, but now Disney has officially revealed that the famous witch, who made her live-action debut in 2021’s WandaVision, will star in Agatha: House of Harkness.
No plots, number of episodes, or release dates were announced but keep your eyes on The Disinsider for more news!
More Stories
‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Becomes One of Letterboxd’s Worst Reviewed Films
‘Doctor Strange 2’ To Undergo Major Reshoots
Disney Reveals First Look at ‘She-Hulk’