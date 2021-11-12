Disney Announces ‘Marvel Zombies’ For Disney+

Maxance Vincent November 12, 2021 1 min read
The series will be directed by What If...? helmer Bryan Andrews and set to premiere soon on the streaming service.

OH. MY. GOD! YES! For Disney+ Day, Marvel Studios have finally confirmed that a Marvel Zombies-centered animated series is in the works and will release exclusively on Disney+. You can check out the official announcement below:

For fans of the Zombies episode of What If…? this could be the ultimate dream come true. Animation has allowed Marvel Studios to explore different styles they couldn’t have done before–and a Marvel Zombies spinoff series is the PERFECT vehicle for it. It’s worth noting that What If…? director Bryan Andrews will be helming Marvel Zombies and executive producing a story that “reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.”

