Disney Announces ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’

Spider-Man has had a storied history on television, one which has a longer legacy than his cinematic outings, and after a brief hiatus, it looks like he’ll be swinging back onto the small screen.

Peter Parker/Spider-Man as he appears in “Marvel’s What…If?’.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year will be a new animated Original Series that will stream exclusively on Disney+.

Not much information was given except that the series will follow Peter Parker in his earlier years as Spider-Man. The new series is just one of the new animated projects from Marvel Studios with X-Men 97 and Marvel Zombies also in development.

