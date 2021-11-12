Disney Reveals First Look at ‘She-Hulk’

Disney has revealed our first look at She-Hulk, a new series that will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ongoing fourth phase.

She-Hulk will see Emmy Award-winner Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) step into the shoes of Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in cases involving superhumans. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it), Walters finds herself turned into a superhuman herself with powers and an appearance similar to her cousin, Bruce Banner.

Joining Maslany will be Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jameela Jamil will star as Titania, the villain of the series. Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth will also be reprising their roles of Bruce Banner/The Hulk and Emil Blonsky/Abomination.

The series will consist of ten 30-minute episodes, which will be available to stream in 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

