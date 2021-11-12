Disney+ Day: ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ Series In The Works At Disney+

Disney+ has announced today that a series on the famed fantasy adventure book series The Spiderwick Chronicles is now in the works. For those that remember, Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black’s book was adapted into a 2007 feature film directed by Mark Waters, starring Freddie Highmore, Sarah Bolger, Mary-Louise Parker, and Martin Short, for Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Films.

Now it’s Disney’s turn to adapt the book, this time into a TV series, in which the studio called it “a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure.” Aside from this brief sentence, Disney has given very little details on when the series would start production, casting announcements and a release date. However, we now know that the series is in the works and should either come out in 2023 or 2024 (my guess).

Source: Deadline

Related