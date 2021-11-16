EXCLUSIVE: Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Enlists Greta Gerwig As Writer

A little over a week ago it was announced that Gal Gadot would be joining Disney’s live-action Snow White adaptation as the antagonistic Evil Queen. However, today The DisInsider can exclusively confirm that two-time Academy Award-nominee Greta Gerwig has joined the production as its writer.

In fact, it seems as if Gerwig isn’t just attached and in the process of writing the film, but rather she’s actually already written the most recent draft.

We say that with the utmost confidence as the same source that indicated Gerwig’s involvement also confirmed that production will begin early next year! More specifically, musical rehearsals will begin in January, while the film is expected to shoot in March. In other words, with such little time before the film goes before cameras, there has to be some script the filmmakers are working with.

Aside from her next project, the highly anticipated live-action Barbie movie, this marks Gerwig’s first time writing a project since 2019’s Little Women.

In addition to learning of Gerwig’s involvement with what looks to be Disney’s next live-action reboot, we’ve also obtained two-character breakdowns for the film: one for a 9-year-old Snow White and one for her eventual love interest.

For the younger version of Snow White, the filmmakers are looking for a young Latina actress to match the previously announced star Rachel Zegler. As expected, she will need to know how to dance and sing.

For the princess’ love interest, on the other hand, the breakdown calls for a young man with “plenty of swagger and a twinkle in his eye.” Unlike the original animated film, however, this character isn’t referred to as Prince Charming. Instead, he’s simply named Jonathan and may not even be a prince at all.

The fact that the rest of his breakdown suggests that he resorts “to Robin Hood-like thievery to provide for him and his friends,” hints that this may be an original character altogether made to deviate from the original source material and modernize it a bit. Regardless, it’s hard not to acknowledge the fact that audiences have already seen similar live-action and animated Disney characters like this (e.g. Aladdin, Flynn Rider, the actual animal version of Robin Hood!).

Whether or not Jonathan will be a secondary love interest for Snow White, in addition to the classic Prince Charming remains to be seen.

Snow White will be directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man films), while Marc Platt (La La Land) will produce. La La Land‘s Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will also be working on providing the music for the film, reportedly helping to expand on the story and score from the original classic.

